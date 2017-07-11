A helicopter crashed after hitting a tree while trying to land in the Kingvale area on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
July 11, 2017 5:47 PM

Helicopter crashes after hitting tree near Kingvale

By Cathy Locke

Along with fire and highway closures, emergency personnel responded Tuesday afternoon o a helicopter crash atop Donner Summit

The crash occurred off Kidd Lakes Road about 3:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident webpage.

According to a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter, operated by PG&E, struck a tree while trying to land near Kidd Lake in the Kingvale area.

Two people on board reported minor injuries, according to the FAA.

The helicopter was not among those working on fires in the area, according to a CHP Facebook post.

The FAA will investigate the crash.

