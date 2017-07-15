Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 15, 2017 9:22 AM

Vehicle crashes into Lincoln residence Saturday morning, killing two

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a residence in Lincoln Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln Police Department.

Lincoln police responded at 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle fire on McBean Park Drive. After arriving at the scene, officers found that the vehicle crashed into the residence, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire, according to the post.

The Lincoln Fire Department put out the fire and found the two victims dead in the vehicle. The two residents of the home were not injured in the crash, according to officials.

Lincoln police said that it appears the vehicle was traveling west on McBean Park Drive, before striking a light pole on A Street. It then traveled through a fence before hitting the house.

The department is still investigating the crash. The identity of the two victims was not released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento 0:52

Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento
11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues 0:19

11-year-old fell from canoe. Search at reservoir continues
Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted 2:07

Robbery and theft - with a gun pointed at a clerk for good measure - are why these fugitives are wanted

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question