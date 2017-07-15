Vehicle crashes into Lincoln residence Saturday morning, killing two

Two people were killed after a vehicle crashed into a residence in Lincoln Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Lincoln Police Department.
Lincoln police responded at 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle fire on McBean Park Drive. After arriving at the scene, officers found that the vehicle crashed into the residence, setting both the vehicle and the house on fire, according to the post.
The Lincoln Fire Department put out the fire and found the two victims dead in the vehicle. The two residents of the home were not injured in the crash, according to officials.
Lincoln police said that it appears the vehicle was traveling west on McBean Park Drive, before striking a light pole on A Street. It then traveled through a fence before hitting the house.
The department is still investigating the crash. The identity of the two victims was not released.
