Crashes involving 14 vehicles in Yuba City — and a kidnapping — linked to one driver

A 39-year-old man driving various stolen vehicles allegedly caused a series of collisions that closed portions of Highways 99 and 20 in Yuba City on Tuesday afternoon.
Clinton Harlan is also accused of carjacking and kidnapping in the spree that began about 2:55 p.m. as he was driving north on Highway 99 in a vehicle he had stolen from his father, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
His first collision occurred at Highway 99 and Franklin Road and involved four vehicles. He then allegedly stole a California Department of Transportation truck and trailer and continued north on Highway 99, crashing at Highway 99 and Bridge Street. This collision also involved four vehicles.
Harlan then carjacked a vehicle, kidnapping the female occupant, and headed onto Highway 20, according to the CHP. The third and final collision occurred at Highway 20 and Tharp Road. This crash involved six vehicles, including a second Caltrans vehicle. The kidnap victim was released following the crash.
Harlan, who suffered major injuries, was flown by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, and the CHP said his arrest is pending.
The chain of collisions ended about at 4:01 p.m.
Northbound Highway 99 was closed between Bridge Street and Franklin Road, and traffic was diverted to surface streets. Highway 20 was closed between Tharp Road and Harter Parkway. The highways reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
The CHP and Yuba City Police are investigating the collisions related to their respective jurisdictions. Also responding were Bi-County Ambulance, and the Sutter County and Yuba City fire departments.
“Due to the many victims, crimes, vehicles and agencies involved, we are still compiling information at this time,” the CHP stated in a news released Tuesday night.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
