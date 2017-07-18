Photo illustration of CHP patch
Photo illustration of CHP patch
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

July 18, 2017 4:35 PM

Crashes involving 14 vehicles in Yuba City — and a kidnapping — linked to one driver

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 39-year-old man driving various stolen vehicles allegedly caused a series of collisions that closed portions of Highways 99 and 20 in Yuba City on Tuesday afternoon.

Clinton Harlan is also accused of carjacking and kidnapping in the spree that began about 2:55 p.m. as he was driving north on Highway 99 in a vehicle he had stolen from his father, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

His first collision occurred at Highway 99 and Franklin Road and involved four vehicles. He then allegedly stole a California Department of Transportation truck and trailer and continued north on Highway 99, crashing at Highway 99 and Bridge Street. This collision also involved four vehicles.

Harlan then carjacked a vehicle, kidnapping the female occupant, and headed onto Highway 20, according to the CHP. The third and final collision occurred at Highway 20 and Tharp Road. This crash involved six vehicles, including a second Caltrans vehicle. The kidnap victim was released following the crash.

Harlan, who suffered major injuries, was flown by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, and the CHP said his arrest is pending.

The chain of collisions ended about at 4:01 p.m.

Northbound Highway 99 was closed between Bridge Street and Franklin Road, and traffic was diverted to surface streets. Highway 20 was closed between Tharp Road and Harter Parkway. The highways reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

The CHP and Yuba City Police are investigating the collisions related to their respective jurisdictions. Also responding were Bi-County Ambulance, and the Sutter County and Yuba City fire departments.

“Due to the many victims, crimes, vehicles and agencies involved, we are still compiling information at this time,” the CHP stated in a news released Tuesday night.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Afternoon Bulletin with a quick summary of the day's biggest news at 4 p.m. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow headed to UC Davis to be the new police chief

CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow headed to UC Davis to be the new police chief 1:44

CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow headed to UC Davis to be the new police chief
Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old 0:27

Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old
Walking at night? Here's how to stay safe 1:08

Walking at night? Here's how to stay safe

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question