Two homes destroyed, three other buildings damaged in Yuba County fire

By Cathy Locke

July 24, 2017 5:25 PM

Two homes were destroyed and three outbuildings were damaged in a fire that started mid-afternoon Monday and burned 39 acres near Wheatland.

The Spenceville Fire started about 3 p.m. in the area of Spenceville Road and Monarch Trail Drive, between Wheatland and Beale Air Force Base, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It was reported fully contained as of 6 p.m.

Cal Fire reported that four adults were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One person, a non-firefighter, was injured but sought medical treatment on their own, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters from Wheatland, Beale Air Force Base and Placer County fire agencies joined Cal Fire in fighting the fire. Mop-up activities were underway Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

