FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a driver displaying Lyft and Uber stickers on his front windshield drops off a customer in downtown Los Angeles.
She said her Lyft couldn’t fit a group of eight. They attacked her.

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

July 30, 2017 10:29 AM

A Lyft driver was assaulted in south Sacramento early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post and GoFundMe page detailing the attack.

Nakayla Hall wrote that she was picking up her last ride of the night at 2:55 a.m. near the intersection of Meadowview Road and Amherst Street when eight people tried to get in her car. Hall drives a car that can fit six passengers, which the ride-sharing service calls “Lyft Plus.” A typical Lyft can fit four passengers.

When she told the group that they couldn’t ride in her car, they became hostile, she said. She said they appeared to be between the ages of 17 and 21. She told them she was calling the police and the group began pouring water on her, punching and kicking her, and throwing water bottles at her.

Some of the attackers backed off after a bit and Hall was able to turn her car on and drive off. She said she called the police, her insurance company and her family.

“I’m sharing because we as drivers need to be prepared on multiple levels at all times!” she wrote on Facebook. “I’ve done 980 rides and this is the first time that anything even remotely like this has happened to me!”

Her car was damaged and she received a blow to the head that left a large bump and gash, seen in photos she shared on Facebook.

Sacramento police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said the department took a report at around 3 a.m. Thursday. Her vehicle was impounded so detectives can look for physical evidence. They’ll canvass the neighborhood and look for surveillance footage, he said.

“I just want drivers to be informed!” Hall said. “We have a super amazing and fun job, but in order for us to take advantage of it fully we need to protect ourselves at all times and not be complacent when it comes to passengers! They are not all awesome people.”

Her GoFundMe page raised $1,095 in 19 hours, nearly $100 over her goal. In the description, she said Lyft is her primary job and she is seeking some help to get through the next few weeks while the police have her car and then while it is being repaired.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

