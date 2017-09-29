Former Elk Grove geography teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with three students

Former Cosumnes Oaks High School geography teacher Monte Antonio Reed was arrested Monday for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student who attended the Elk Grove school and for allegedly molesting two other teens.

Reed, 40, of Elk Grove, had been under investigation since April 19, when Elk Grove Unified School District officials notified law enforcement of a complaint. Reed was placed on administrative leave and the school’s parents were informed the next day, according to the district.

Between Jan. 18 and April 19 of 2016, Reed allegedly had sex twice and twice engaged in an oral copulation with a 15-year-old girl. He also is suspected of penetrating the child with a foreign object. He was charged with five felony counts for the alleged acts against the girl.

Between Aug. 2016 and Sept. 2016 Reed allegedly molested two other 15-year-old girls. He is facing two misdemeanor charges for these acts.

Reed was arrested Monday in Long Beach and returned Thursday to Sacramento. He was booked into the main jail, where he remains in custody. His bail was set at $300,000.

Reed will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Department 62 of Sacramento Superior Court.

News of the arrest has been shared with the school staff, students and families, according to a statement from Elk Grove Unified School District. A team of counselors will be at the Cosumnes Oaks campus to work with students and staff and will remain as long as they are needed, according to the district.

Elk Grove Unified, the area’s largest school district with 63,000 students, has faced a string of educator arrests for inappropriate or sexual acts involving minors since last year:

▪ On Sept. 12, John “Juan” Richard Young, 53, a former Sheldon High School teacher, pleaded no contest to committing a sexual act with a student at the campus in Sacramento County. He faces up to three years in prison. Young’s inappropriate relationship with the 17-year-old student was discovered when the victim’s family found text messages between the teacher and the teen, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Young, who taught Spanish at Sheldon, was arrested at his home in May. Sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 16 in Sacramento Superior Court.

▪ On Feb. 24, Christopher Aurelio Navarrete, 35, of Sacramento, a crossing guard at Marion Mix Elementary School in Elk Grove, was arrested on the job. He is accused of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. The victim was a 14-year-old who was not a student at the school, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Navarrete is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail because there is cause to suspect that bail money may come from criminal activity, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department records. A settlement hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

▪ In September 2016, Eric Ernest Echols, 30, an aide at Prairie Elementary School, was arrested on suspicion of child molestation and placed on paid administrative leave after a two-month investigation by sheriff’s detectives into allegations he had inappropriate contact with six children, ages 7 to 8, between July 2015 and July 2016. Echols is being held at the county jail while his case proceeds through the court. His bail is $900,000.

▪ In December 2016, Christopher C. Kinney, 30, an Elk Grove resident and volunteer at Prairie Elementary School, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce child pornography. The alleged crime did not involve students at the school. Kinney’s case is being heard in San Francisco federal court.

▪ In April 2016, Rudolph Robert Buehler, 36, a teacher at Florin High School in Sacramento, was arrested for sexual battery of a student. Buehler pleaded no contest on July 18, 2016, to annoying a child, a misdemeanor, and had two misdemeanor charges of sexual battery dismissed. He was sentenced to three years of informal probation.

▪ In March 2016, Sheldon High School physical education teacher John Misplay, 43, was arrested for engaging in inappropriate communications with two 17-year-old students. In February, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail and five years’ probation for statutory rape.

All of the school employees arrested or under investigation were fingerprinted and passed a Department of Justice background check before they were hired, Elk Grove Unified spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton said in May.