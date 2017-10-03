Pair suspected of stealing expensive perfume arrested after two-county pursuit

Two people suspected in the recent burglaries of Ulta Beauty stores throughout Northern California were arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit that began in North Auburn and ended in Sacramento County.
The suspects, identified as 27-year-old George Fred Haro and 24-year-old Amanda Marie Matsuo, both of San Jose, allegedly broke into the the North Auburn store shortly before midnight Monday, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responding to a burglar alarm at the store on Bell Road found that the front door lock had been broken off and bottles of expensive perfume had been stolen. During a search of the area, deputies spotted a white van, which they recognized from a law enforcement bulletin about the Ulta burglaries, on Interstate 80 near Horseshoe Bar Road. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver failed to yield and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies joined in a pursuit, the news release said.
When the van began traveling on the wrong side of roadways, including I-80, the ground pursuit was halted and a California Highway Patrol helicopter kept track of the van from the air.
The helicopter followed the vehicle until the suspects jumped out in Sacramento County, according to the news release.
Haro and Matsuo were taken into custody a short time later and booked into the Placer County jail in Auburn on suspicion of evading, burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. They are being held without bail.
Although Haro and Matsuo listed San Jose as their city of residence, they are believed to have been traveling and living in the van, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officials at the Auburn Ulta store confirmed that bottles of perfume valued at $5,740 had been taken from their store, the news release said. Inside the van, detectives also located perfume that had been stolen in other burglaries.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments