  • Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded

    Sheriff Steve Durfor discusses Aug. 1, 2017 shootout in which two Yuba County Sheriff's deputies were injured and the suspect was killed.

Sheriff Steve Durfor discusses Aug. 1, 2017 shootout in which two Yuba County Sheriff's deputies were injured and the suspect was killed. Cathy Locke The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Rastafarian church leader arrested in crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana growing

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

October 03, 2017 10:07 PM

The leader of a Rastafarian church that operated a marijuana garden that figured in the Aug. 1 shooting of two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies was among 18 people arrested Tuesday when the Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at 12 alleged illegal marijuana growing sites in Yuba and Sacramento counties.

Heidi Grossman-Lepp, 46, was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, producing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale, according to a Yuba County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s officials reported that they were still compiling arrest information late Tuesday afternoon and the names of the other 17 people taken into custody likely will be released Wednesday.

Approximately $21,000 in cash, 1,500 marijuana plants, more than five pounds of processed marijuana and eight guns were seized during the searches, the sheriff’s office reported.

Grossman-Lepp contacted the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 1 to report that 33-year-old Mark Anthony Sanchez, who worked as a caretaker at the church’s marijuana garden in rural Yuba County, had become violent with another church member.

When deputies arrived at the 9000 block of Marysville Road, they chased Sanchez to a nearby home. The deputies were fired upon when they entered the home and they shot back at Sanchez, Sheriff Steve Durfor told reporters the day of the shooting.

Sanchez died of his injuries. The officers survived. One was shot at least twice in the pelvic area and the other was struck in the arm.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was assisted Tuesday by various law enforcement teams including the Yuba City Police Department, Yuba Sutter Net 5 Task Force, the Sacramento High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the California State Water Board, and Butte, Nevada and Colusa counties, according to the news release.

The 12 targeted sites are believed to have common ties that remain under investigation, accordign to the news release. They locations were identified as:

  • 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House
  • 10400 blockof Township Road in Browns Valley
  • 15000 block of Winther Way in Dobbins
  • 15000 block of Burch Lane in Brownsville
  • 6000 block of Potts Trail in Browns Valley
  • 6000 block of Dantoni Road in Marysville
  • 12000 block of Regent Way in Oregon House
  • 9000 block of Mason Way in Dobbins
  • 13000 block of Rice’s Crossing Way in Oregon House
  • 3000 block of Jewett Road in Marysville
  • 2000 block of H Street in Sacramento
  • 30th Street in Sacramento

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

