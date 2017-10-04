Goodwill store evacuated after unknown substance found in wardrobe box

A Goodwill store in Rocklin and two adjoining businesses were evacuated Wednesday afternoon while a hazardous materials team tested an unknown substance found in a wardrobe box.
The Rocklin Fire Department was called to the Goodwill store at 6011 Stanford Ranch Road after the two employees emptying a wardrobe box were exposed to the substance, which caused slight reactions, according to a Fire Department news release.
Roseville’s hazardous materials team was also called to the scene and assisted Rocklin firefighters in evacuating the Goodwill store and neighboring businesses.
Firefighters, wearing protective equipment, tested samples of the substance on site and determined that they contained no hazardous materials.
Battalion Chief Martin Holm said the tests did not identify the substance, but firefighters believe it was mothballs that had degraded into granular particles.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
