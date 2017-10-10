Atlas Fire moves into Solano County, prompting evacuations

Solano County authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday evening as the Atlas Fire crossed the county line from Napa County, where it began south of Lake Berryessa on Sunday night.

Solano County’s Office Emergency Services reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday that the fire had crested the ridge at Twin Sisters Road. It had jumped to Wooden Valley Road, north of Fairfield, and was moving southeast, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for Gordon Valley, Williams, Lambert and Clayton roads. Deputies were reported evacuating the area.

Travis Air Force Base officials, in a Twitter post, announced that they were monitoring the Atlas fire and were prepared to support civilian authorities if requested.