    Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

Atlas Fire moves into Solano County, prompting evacuations

By Cathy Locke

October 10, 2017 8:48 PM

Solano County authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders Tuesday evening as the Atlas Fire crossed the county line from Napa County, where it began south of Lake Berryessa on Sunday night.

Solano County’s Office Emergency Services reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday that the fire had crested the ridge at Twin Sisters Road. It had jumped to Wooden Valley Road, north of Fairfield, and was moving southeast, prompting a mandatory evacuation order for Gordon Valley, Williams, Lambert and Clayton roads. Deputies were reported evacuating the area.

Travis Air Force Base officials, in a Twitter post, announced that they were monitoring the Atlas fire and were prepared to support civilian authorities if requested.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

    Satellite imagery shows the numerous fires burning across Northern California on Monday and Tuesday – including the Tubbs, Redwood, Cherokee and LaPorte fires.

