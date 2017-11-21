Tehama deputies were called 21 times to gunman’s neighborhood in the months before shooting spree

When it came to police calls, the unpaved rural road where Tehama County gunman Kevin Janson Neal lived was a busy place.

The Tehama Sheriff’s Department was called to Neal’s remote neighborhood 21 times in the past year to deal with disputes between Neal, his wife and their neighbors, according to documents released Tuesday by the department.

The incident reports, released to The Sacramento Bee in response to a Public Records Act request, depict a feud in rural Rancho Tehama Reserve that was escalating out of control. Neal and his wife, the former Barbara Anne Glisan, initiated seven calls themselves, accusing their neighbors of manufacturing methamphetamine and aiming a weapon at Neal. Their neighbors called sheriff’s deputies six times to accuse Neal of firing gunshots in their direction.

The ongoing dispute climaxed last week. Neal, who was described by family members as delusional, shot his wife to death on Monday and buried her beneath their baby-blue motor home on Bobcat Lane. The next morning, armed with four weapons and clad in a military-style assault vest, Neal killed two of his neighbors, shot out the windows of the community’s elementary school in what authorities said may have been an attempt to kill a neighbor’s son, and then killed two more people. His 45-minute rampage ended when law enforcement officers shot Neal to death.

Neal was out on bail after being arrested last Jan. 31 for assaulting two of his neighbors, and the sheriff’s department last week acknowledged that Neal and his feud were on deputies’ radar screens. Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters that Neal was “not law enforcement friendly” and would never come to the door when deputies arrived in response to calls. His disheveled motor home, whose front facade was partially covered by a giant metal awning, was twice placed under surveillance in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Neal doing something illegal.

The incident reports released Tuesday show that two of Neal’s neighbors, Hailey Suzanne Poland and Diana Lee Steele, called deputies three times in a week in late August to complain that Neal was firing gunshots, either toward their home or in an unsafe manner. In all three cases, deputies reported the area was quiet when they arrived. A few days later, Neal’s wife Barbara called deputies to say unidentified neighbors were driving by their house and yelling at her and Neal.

Steele was among the first people killed in the rampage last Tuesday.

In late July, Neal called deputies to complain that one of his neighbors, Danny Elliott, aimed a pistol at him. The incident report said the allegation was unfounded. Cal Fire, meanwhile, has said it couldn’t confirm Neal’s allegations that his neighbors were cooking meth. Elliott was also killed in Tuesday’s rampage.

The incident reports also provide the most detailed look at Neal’s Jan. 31 arrest for assaulting Poland and Steele.

When deputies arrived at the scene that January afternoon, Neal and his wife were sitting in their driveway and Neal was yelling that he had been attacked by “the two bitches” down the street. He added that he believed Poland and Steele had thrown a box of rat poison in his back yard to kill his dogs. When he confronted the two women, Steele struck him in the face and Poland tried to stab him, he told deputies.

In fact, it was Poland who had been stabbed, deputies said. The two women told deputies that they were walking toward a nearby creek when Neal jumped over a fence, brandishing a knife. Additional investigation revealed that the box of rat poison was empty and appeared to be old, and Neal acknowledged he had been shooting at a two-by-four with an assault rifle. When deputies talked to Neal’s wife, she said she saw her husband “making stabbing motions at the two ladies.”

Deputies confiscated an illegal assault rifle during the arrest. He later surrendered a handgun as part of a restraining order issued after he was bailed out of jail.

Johnston, the assistant sheriff, said the weapons used in last Tuesday’s shooting spree were homemade.