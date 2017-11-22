Authorities identify man killed Tuesday in Oak Park

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed Tuesday morning in Oak Park as 58-year-old Michael Anderson of Sacramento.
Anderson was shot several times about 1:15 a.m. near the corner of San Carlos Way and Eighth Avenue. The Sacramento Police Department has yet to arrest his shooter after searching the surrounding neighborhood Tuesday.
A neighbor reported Anderson cried, “Why did this happen to me?” while he was bleeding on the sidewalk. He died about 4 a.m. at an area hospital.
Another neighbor said he counted at least seven rounds being fired in the shooting. There is no evidence the shooting was gang-related, police said.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
