The fatal shooting took place early Tuesday on the corner of Eighth Avenue and San Carlos Way in the Oak Park area of Sacramento.
The fatal shooting took place early Tuesday on the corner of Eighth Avenue and San Carlos Way in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. Benjy Egel begel@sacbee.com
The fatal shooting took place early Tuesday on the corner of Eighth Avenue and San Carlos Way in the Oak Park area of Sacramento. Benjy Egel begel@sacbee.com
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Authorities identify man killed Tuesday in Oak Park

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 09:21 AM

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed Tuesday morning in Oak Park as 58-year-old Michael Anderson of Sacramento.

Anderson was shot several times about 1:15 a.m. near the corner of San Carlos Way and Eighth Avenue. The Sacramento Police Department has yet to arrest his shooter after searching the surrounding neighborhood Tuesday.

A neighbor reported Anderson cried, “Why did this happen to me?” while he was bleeding on the sidewalk. He died about 4 a.m. at an area hospital.

Another neighbor said he counted at least seven rounds being fired in the shooting. There is no evidence the shooting was gang-related, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman wanted for restaurant chair beatdown tops Sacramento's Most Wanted this week

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question