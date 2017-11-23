Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

One person killed in four-vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on Capital City Freeway

By Tim Swanson

tswanson@sacbee.com

November 23, 2017 09:39 AM

One person was killed in four-vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning, a spokesperson for Caltrans said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the southbound lane of Capital City Freeway just south of Elvas. The accident temporarily closed two lanes of traffic between Exposition Boulevard to E Street. A third lane remained open.

The California Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating the multi-vehicle collision. The freeway was cleared and re-opened by 6:10 a.m., according to Caltrans.

Several other people reportedly were injured. Additional information, including the identity of the person who died, was not immediately available.

