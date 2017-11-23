One person killed in four-vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on Capital City Freeway

One person was killed in four-vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning, a spokesperson for Caltrans said.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. in the southbound lane of Capital City Freeway just south of Elvas. The accident temporarily closed two lanes of traffic between Exposition Boulevard to E Street. A third lane remained open.
The California Highway Patrol was at the scene investigating the multi-vehicle collision. The freeway was cleared and re-opened by 6:10 a.m., according to Caltrans.
Several other people reportedly were injured. Additional information, including the identity of the person who died, was not immediately available.
Sacramento - Hwy 51 southbound near Elvas is closed due to a four vehicle crash. Take an alternate route.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 23, 2017
Update :SAC-51 southbound just south of ELVAS the closure is from EXPO TO E ST SB #1/2 LNS // #3 LN OPEN. ChHP Investigation continues.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 23, 2017
Final Update :SAC-51 southbound just south of ELVAS all lanes have reopened to traffic due to earlier 4 vehicle crash.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 23, 2017
