Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on I-80 at San Pablo Dam Road.
Sacramento man arrested in crash that killed 4

By Stephen Magagnini

November 26, 2017 11:38 AM

A 47-year-old Sacramento man was arrested Saturday night by the California Highway Patrol following a hit-and-run that killed four people on Interstate 80 in the Bay Area.

Fred Lowe was driving a 1996 Mercedes E class when he collided with a white Nissan sedan around 8:10 p.m. at San Pablo Dam Road on I-80, said CHP spokesman Matt Hamer of the Oakland division.

The collision forced the Nissan to lose control, go over the center median into the west-bound lanes and hit three other vehicles.

“Four people were pronounced dead on the scene, six others (were) injured,” Hamer said. “We got a description of the suspect vehicle from witnesses statements and physical evidence, and about an hour later, the suspect vehicle was involved in another hit-and-run that the Contra Costa County Sheriff responded to.

“They contacted us and we determined their driver and vehicle were the same ones involved in the fatal hit-and-run.”

Lowe was booked in the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run, Hamer said.

