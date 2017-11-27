Former Sacramento State baseball player among 4 killed by alleged drunk driver

Four members of one family, including a former Sacramento State baseball player, have been identified as those killed Saturday night near San Pablo by a repeat DUI offender from Sacramento who was allegedly driving drunk in his Mercedes.
Napa residents Daryl Horn, 50, and his son Joe, 14, were killed in the crash, according to Dep. Chad Pryor of the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.
Troy Biddle, 52, and his son Baden, 12, also died in the collision. The Biddles were related to the Horns through marriage, according to the Napa Valley Register, and lived in Bainbridge Island, Wash.
Fred Lowe, 47, remains in Contra Costa County Jail on $1.15 million bail after CHP officers say he caused the deadly five-car pileup while allegedly driving drunk.
Never miss a local story.
Lowe’s license was suspended five times in connection with three DUI convictions between 1999 and 2012, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, and was last renewed in 1990. He also pleaded no contest to felony sale of a controlled substance in 2006, per Sacramento County court records.
The eldest Horn son, Jared, survived with minor injuries, for which CHP-Oakland Officer Matthew Hamer said he received treatment at John Muir Medical Center. Horn is a pitcher on UC Berkeley’s baseball team and has returned home to Napa following his release from the hospital, according to Cal Athletics.
The Horns were a common sight on athletic fields around Napa. Daryl played baseball at Sacramento State from 1988-89 and passed on his gifts for the game to Jared, who was ranked as MLB.com’s No. 22 prospect leading up to the 2016 MLB Draft. Joe played for North Bay Basketball Academy.
“We cannot imagine what Jared is going through right now, and the thoughts and prayers of our entire Cal baseball community are with Jared and his family as they go through this time,” UC Berkeley head coach Mike Neu wrote in a statement. “Jared is a respected and beloved member of our team as well as an incredible student-athlete, teammate and friend. We will give him any and all support that we can as he goes through this unthinkably difficult time.”
Lowe’s blue Mercedes-Benz sedan was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it struck the Horns’ Nissan sedan headed in the same direction at about 8:20 p.m., Hamer said.
The Nissan flipped over the median into the westbound lane, crashing into a Honda Sedan and two SUVs. Five people from the three westbound vehicles, including one child, suffered minor injuries.
Lowe kept driving and exited the freeway before hitting a parked car, Hamer said. A witness saw him get out of the Mercedes and attempt to flee on foot.
He was later arrested and charged with four counts of felony hit-and-run, felony DUI and driving on a suspended license.
All westbound I-80 lanes and one eastbound lane of remained closed for approximately six hours, Hamer said, as authorities collected evidence into Sunday morning.
Check back at sacbee.com for updates.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments