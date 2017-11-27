Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on Interstate 80 at San Pablo Dam Road, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on Interstate 80 at San Pablo Dam Road, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. CHP
Traffic backs up after the fatal crash on Interstate 80 at San Pablo Dam Road, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. CHP
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Former Sacramento State baseball player among 4 killed by alleged drunk driver

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 11:13 AM

Four members of one family, including a former Sacramento State baseball player, have been identified as those killed Saturday night near San Pablo by a repeat DUI offender from Sacramento who was allegedly driving drunk in his Mercedes.

Napa residents Daryl Horn, 50, and his son Joe, 14, were killed in the crash, according to Dep. Chad Pryor of the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

Troy Biddle, 52, and his son Baden, 12, also died in the collision. The Biddles were related to the Horns through marriage, according to the Napa Valley Register, and lived in Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Fred Lowe, 47, remains in Contra Costa County Jail on $1.15 million bail after CHP officers say he caused the deadly five-car pileup while allegedly driving drunk.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lowe’s license was suspended five times in connection with three DUI convictions between 1999 and 2012, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, and was last renewed in 1990. He also pleaded no contest to felony sale of a controlled substance in 2006, per Sacramento County court records.

The eldest Horn son, Jared, survived with minor injuries, for which CHP-Oakland Officer Matthew Hamer said he received treatment at John Muir Medical Center. Horn is a pitcher on UC Berkeley’s baseball team and has returned home to Napa following his release from the hospital, according to Cal Athletics.

The Horns were a common sight on athletic fields around Napa. Daryl played baseball at Sacramento State from 1988-89 and passed on his gifts for the game to Jared, who was ranked as MLB.com’s No. 22 prospect leading up to the 2016 MLB Draft. Joe played for North Bay Basketball Academy.

“We cannot imagine what Jared is going through right now, and the thoughts and prayers of our entire Cal baseball community are with Jared and his family as they go through this time,” UC Berkeley head coach Mike Neu wrote in a statement. “Jared is a respected and beloved member of our team as well as an incredible student-athlete, teammate and friend. We will give him any and all support that we can as he goes through this unthinkably difficult time.”

Lowe’s blue Mercedes-Benz sedan was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it struck the Horns’ Nissan sedan headed in the same direction at about 8:20 p.m., Hamer said.

The Nissan flipped over the median into the westbound lane, crashing into a Honda Sedan and two SUVs. Five people from the three westbound vehicles, including one child, suffered minor injuries.

Lowe kept driving and exited the freeway before hitting a parked car, Hamer said. A witness saw him get out of the Mercedes and attempt to flee on foot.

He was later arrested and charged with four counts of felony hit-and-run, felony DUI and driving on a suspended license.

All westbound I-80 lanes and one eastbound lane of remained closed for approximately six hours, Hamer said, as authorities collected evidence into Sunday morning.

Check back at sacbee.com for updates.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

    Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fiery collision around 1 a.m. Monday that sent three people to the hospital. A witness at the scene said a white Pride Industries vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction slammed into its passenger side. The other vehicle burst into flames. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with reports of head trauma. The wreck took out a power pole and traffic signals.

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three
Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50
'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom 0:38

'It's a little unsettling': Black Friday shopper reacts to armed robbery in Folsom

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question