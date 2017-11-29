Sacto 911

Probationer who removed monitor back in custody after Yolo County standoff

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 07:36 PM

A Yolo County man on probation is back in custody following a standoff with law enforcement officers Tuesday.

Charles Monteleone, 36, of Woodland allegedly removed his ankle monitor, fled from Yolo County probation officers and barricaded himself in a structure in the 25000 block of County Road 95, northwest of Davis, according to a Yolo County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were called to assist the probation officers and Monteleone was contacted via cell phone. After a four-hour standoff, he came out of the structure and was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

An aggressive dog that threatened deputies on the perimeter during the standoff did not fare as well. Deputies shot the dog after less-than-lethal efforts failed, the news release said. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital but had to be euthanized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Monteleone was arrested for a probation violation and resisting arrest, and was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

