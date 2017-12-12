Rocklin man arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

Federal agents arrested Rocklin resident Aaron Reed, 29, on Monday after collecting evidence suggesting he had received child pornography and sent graphic images to minors.
Reed allegedly convinced two minors to send him photographs and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct through a messaging app between Jan. 5 and June 28, 2015, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.
The lawsuit against Reed also claims he sent obscene material to someone he knew was younger than 16. He was charged with sexual exploitation of children, receiving child pornography and transferring obscene material to minors, and remained in Sacramento County Main Jail without bail as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Reed faces 15 to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted, and would be forced to register as a sex offender.
Never miss a local story.
Federal authorities arrested another Rocklin man, 34-year-old Cameron Fox, and charged him with three offenses related to child pornography last week.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments