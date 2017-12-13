Deputies search Antelope area for felony suspect

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are searching the Antelope area for a individual with a felony warrant who fled following a traffic stop.
Sgt. Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s spokesman, said the traffic stop occurred about 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Antelope Road, near an apartment complex.
Deputies, assisted by a helicopter, are searching the area with police dogs.
Hampton advised residents in the area to stay indoors and to call 911 if they see anyone who appears suspicious.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
