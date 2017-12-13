Sacto 911

Deputies search Antelope area for felony suspect

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 08:21 PM

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are searching the Antelope area for a individual with a felony warrant who fled following a traffic stop.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton, sheriff’s spokesman, said the traffic stop occurred about 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Antelope Road, near an apartment complex.

Deputies, assisted by a helicopter, are searching the area with police dogs.

Hampton advised residents in the area to stay indoors and to call 911 if they see anyone who appears suspicious.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

