Elk Grove police investigating an apparent murder-suicide

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

December 24, 2017 12:49 PM

Elk Grove police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the 6300 block of Gus Way.

A relative of a husband-and-wife couple alerted authorities to the situation at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department. The man and woman were taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Jimenez said the manner of death is being investigated, but it was not a shooting. Police believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide based on statements from family members and evidence at the scene, he said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back at sacbee.com for more information.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

