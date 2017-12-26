Sacto 911

Hit-and-run in south Sacramento leaves pedestrian dead on Christmas

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 09:00 AM

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night near the Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard intersection.

The pedestrian was found lying unresponsive in the roadway shortly after 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Eddie Macaulay of the Sacramento Police Department. A man in his 20s was later arrested after being found in a vehicle suspected to be connected with the hit-and-run.

Macaulay declined to disclose the arrested suspect’s name, saying others may be considered in police lineups. The victim’s identity has yet to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police haven’t yet determined whether alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, Macaulay said, or who is believed to have been at fault.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

