Hit-and-run in south Sacramento leaves pedestrian dead on Christmas

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night near the Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard intersection.
The pedestrian was found lying unresponsive in the roadway shortly after 9 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Eddie Macaulay of the Sacramento Police Department. A man in his 20s was later arrested after being found in a vehicle suspected to be connected with the hit-and-run.
Southbound Freeport Blvd south of Florin Rd is closed while #SacPD investigates a fatal hit and run collision. Dept spokesman on scene, media can meet in CVS parking lot. pic.twitter.com/FlYcRJ7Vrt— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 26, 2017
Macaulay declined to disclose the arrested suspect’s name, saying others may be considered in police lineups. The victim’s identity has yet to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Never miss a local story.
Police haven’t yet determined whether alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash, Macaulay said, or who is believed to have been at fault.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments