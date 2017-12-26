The would-be robber wore a light pillowcase with a checkered or plaid design, police said.
He tried to rob a Wendy’s in Yuba City. A brave customer made sure he paid

By Benjy Egel

December 26, 2017 02:05 PM

For one Grinch trying to steal on Christmas, there was little cheer and a whole lot of chair.

An attempted armed robbery of a Wendy’s in Yuba City was thwarted when a customer smashed one of the restaurant’s chairs over the knife-wielding suspect’s head.

The suspect entered the fast-food restaurant at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday with an off-white, plaid pillowcase over his head and a large kitchen knife in hand, Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said. He brushed past customers waiting in line and headed straight for the counter, where he pointed the knife at the cashier.

Before any money or goods were handed over, a customer grabbed a wooden chair, reached over and smashed it into the back of the suspect’s skull, sending him crumpling to the ground. The suspect popped up with no apparent injuries, Runyen said, and fled out the door into an old white sedan waiting with a getaway driver.

“I’m sure it didn’t feel good ... he didn’t even try to continue what he was doing,” Runyen said.

The suspect was described as a male with a slight build wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt or sweatshirt. Anyone with information about the suspect or driver is asked to call Yuba City police at 530-822-4660.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

