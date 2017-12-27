A truck was struck by a football-size boulder earlier this year on Interstate 5. The CHP has arrested Pedro Ruiz Espinoza, 47, a parolee who has two prior arrests for similar rock-throwing assaults in Sacramento, CHP spokesman Adrian Quintero said.
A truck was struck by a football-size boulder earlier this year on Interstate 5. The CHP has arrested Pedro Ruiz Espinoza, 47, a parolee who has two prior arrests for similar rock-throwing assaults in Sacramento, CHP spokesman Adrian Quintero said. CHP
A truck was struck by a football-size boulder earlier this year on Interstate 5. The CHP has arrested Pedro Ruiz Espinoza, 47, a parolee who has two prior arrests for similar rock-throwing assaults in Sacramento, CHP spokesman Adrian Quintero said. CHP
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Football-size boulders smashed cars on I-5 for weeks in Sacramento. CHP arrested suspect on Christmas

By Tony Bizjak

tbizjak@sacbee.com

December 27, 2017 03:55 PM

California Highway Patrol officials say they have arrested the man they believe has been throwing boulders – some the size of footballs – at cars on Interstate 5 in Sacramento over two months, injuring several drivers whose windshields were smashed.

Officials say the man is suspected of up to five cases of rock throwing off overpasses around Florin Road, South Land Park Drive and Pocket Road.

The man was identified as Pedro Ruiz Espinoza, 47, a parolee who has two prior arrests for similar rock-throwing assaults in Sacramento, CHP spokesman Adrian Quintero said.

The arrest was made on Christmas Day in the Pocket neighborhood near South Land Park Drive after an off-duty CHP officer saw the suspect on a distinctive green cruiser bike with chrome wheels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quintero said officials had been on the lookout for the rock tosser for the last month, employing helicopters, planes and freeway cameras. Officials initially kept the investigation quiet so they would not scare the suspect away, Quintero said.

But fearing for public safety, officials were about to issue a news release this week warning drivers and asking for help in tracking down the suspect.

Several drivers were injured by the boulders, including one woman who lost control of her vehicle and smashed into a freeway sound wall after a boulder smashed through her windshield. Her injuries were minor, Quintero said. A passenger in a pickup truck suffered lacerations in a separate incident when a boulder smashed a 6-inch round hole through the windshield and ended up on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

“Officers from the South Sacramento Area office have been working tirelessly to locate and apprehend this individual,” the CHP said in a news release. “The incidents could have caused major injury or death to those affected by these incidents.”

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing
Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again 1:10

Placer County bear trio caught cruising Tahoe City boulevard at night again

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question