Missing son’s 18th birthday marked with cake and mother’s plea for information

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 0:13

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

  • Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

    Months after classmates Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, 17, disappeared days apart last fall, about 50 people - friends, family, coworkers teachers and neighbors - held candles and offered tearful support for two families grasping for answers.

Months after classmates Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, 17, disappeared days apart last fall, about 50 people - friends, family, coworkers teachers and neighbors - held candles and offered tearful support for two families grasping for answers. José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Months after classmates Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, 17, disappeared days apart last fall, about 50 people - friends, family, coworkers teachers and neighbors - held candles and offered tearful support for two families grasping for answers. José Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Missing son’s 18th birthday marked with cake and mother’s plea for information

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 07:20 PM

Lola Rios Gutierrez and her family celebrated a birthday Tuesday complete with birthday cake, but the birthday boy wasn’t there to blow out the candles.

Rios Gutierrez’s son, Enrique Rios, who turned 18 on Jan. 2, has been missing for more than a year. The teen’s disappearance, along with that of Elijah Moore, a friend and fellow student at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, in the fall of 2016 is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Woodland Police Department.

“It’s looking like investigators don’t have any more leads to be able to arrest people,” Rios Gutierrez said Tuesday.

Although authorities have told her they believe their investigation is headed in the right direction, she said, they need someone to come forward with conclusive evidence or information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rios Gutierrez said her family had considered holding a community event on her son’s birthday to keep the case before the public, but settled instead on a private observance. They gathered on New Year’s Day for family photos, posing with Enrique’s framed 10th-grade photo.

Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore took high school classes in the morning at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland and were enrolled in a construction program, learning carpentry skills, in the afternoon.

Enrique Rios 2
Enrique Rios
Federal Bureau of Investigation

Rios Gutierrez last saw her son Oct. 17, 2016. The last communication she received from him was in the form of text messages. One said he had fallen asleep at a friend’s house and was on his way to school. Later, he texted that he was under too much pressure and was going away for a while but would return. Rios Gutierrez has said that her son ran away from home before but always returned in three or four days.

Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Federal Bureau of Investigation

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Elijah Moore’s mother, Alicia Moore, last heard from her son on Nov. 4, 2016. He told her he was going after school to cash a check at California Check Cashing at 115 Main St., in Woodland. Woodland police reported that a text message sent two days later on Elijah’s cellphone stated that he was en route to the Bay Area. That message was sent to a friend of Elijah’s, who cooperated with police in their investigation into Elijah’s disappearance.

The FBI released security camera video of Moore at California Check Cashing. The video shows him entering the business, speaking with a cashier and leaving with a paper in his hand.

FBI officials have said that investigators are working under the assumption that leads to one of the young men will lead to the other.

“We keep hoping that he can come home soon, or we can find answers to what happened to him,” Rios Gutierrez said Tuesday.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire 1:08

Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package 0:13

Surveillance video shows Auburn porch pirate steal package

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 1:23

Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017 1:12

These are the top rookies the 49ers played in 2017

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018 1:27

Where minimum wage workers get paid the most (and least) in 2018

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question