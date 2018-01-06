Suspect lived with man whose skeleton was found buried in a backyard, authorities said

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his housemate after workers renovating a North Highlands home discovered human bones buried in the backyard late last month, the department announced Saturday morning.
Michael Christopher Sager was taken into custody Friday afternoon after the department’s homicide detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest and found him in north Sacramento County. Investigators believe a 2015 verbal argument between Sager and a man living at the home resulted in Sager fatally stabbing the man, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a department spokesman.
Sager was also living at the home in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive, Hampton said. The victim was in his 20s, though Hampton said his identity would be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Hampton said the department did not receive any missing persons reports regarding the victim. Detectives have not yet determined an exact date for when the alleged stabbing happened, Hampton said.
Sheriff’s detectives were made aware of the body after a Dec. 26 call from workers, who said they uncovered what appeared to be human bones in the backyard of the residence. The home was vacant at the time and was being renovated. Investigators verified the bones were human remains and do not believe they were ancient.
Investigators spent almost two days unearthing an entire human skeleton. No other remains were found at the home, according to a department news release.
The department’s detectives eventually determined the death was a result of a homicide and identified Sager as a suspect, Hampton said.
Sager attended both Foothill and Highlands high schools, and worked as a machine operator at the Sacramento printing shop Dome until he was fired in January 2017, according to his Facebook page.
Sager is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. The Sacramento County Superior Court website shows no previous criminal history in Sager’s name.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
