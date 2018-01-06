Suspect lived with man whose skeleton was found buried in a backyard, authorities said

1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 Pause

1:24 Vigil for Sophie and Sara

11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

1:08 Take a look at the scene of this dramatic Citrus Heights house fire

7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer'

3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

0:31 Carissa Carpenter arrives at the Sacramento federal courthouse

1:08 A mid-priced Sacramento County home costs $330K. See what you get for that price.