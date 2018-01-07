Sacto 911

Man killed in Roseville’s Westpark neighborhood, police say

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

January 07, 2018 11:41 AM

Roseville police arrested a man for homicide after a disturbance in the Westpark neighborhood left one man dead and another injured.

A police department Facebook post said officers responded to an apartment at 2501 Hayden Parkway at 11:09 p.m. Saturday. They found one man dead, another with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect, who was taken into custody.

All three men knew each other and detectives are investigating what happened between them, the post said. Anyone with knowledge of the crime is asked to call the police department at (916) 774-5000 ext 1.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

