Lincoln police took this man to jail. But first, he wanted a fist-bump

He fist-bumped police for chasing him down. Then drugs were found.
Jacob Schneider, 25, was riding a bicycle about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near First Street and Lincoln Boulevard when an officer attempted to stop him for several vehicle code violations, according to a Lincoln Police Department media release.
Schneider had run away from this particular officer before and tried his luck on foot Wednesday night, police said. But he gave up after a short sprint and congratulated the officer on catching him.
According to the police, Schneider then held out his fist and asked the officer to “give (him) knuckles.” The officer complied before taking Schneider to South Placer County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Correctional officers allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Schneider’s possession as they were booking him, adding charges of bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility and possession of methamphetamine to his arrest record. He remained in South Placer County Jail as of Thursday morning on $85,000 bail.
