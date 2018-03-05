Three arrested in separate school-related threats in Folsom, West Sacramento and Roseville

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:39 Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley Pause 0:23 Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 0:46 Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video 1:56 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 0:48 Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 2:39 This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 1:16 Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:30 Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:04 Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 0:33 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he Sacramento Unified School District

Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he Sacramento Unified School District