Three arrested in separate school-related threats in Folsom, West Sacramento and Roseville

More Videos

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley 0:39

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Pause
Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video

Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video 0:46

Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he Sacramento Unified School District
Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent Jorge Aguilar and Sacrament Police Chief Daniel Hahn published a video asking the community to help keep schools safe by immediately reporting to law enforcement any safety threat residents he Sacramento Unified School District
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Three arrested in separate school-related threats in Folsom, West Sacramento and Roseville

By Benjy Egel And Cathy Locke

begel@sacbee.com

clocke@sacbee.com

March 05, 2018 11:04 AM

Three young men were arrested Monday in connection with separate threats targeting high schools or students in Folsom, West Sacramento and Roseville. In the Roseville arrest, police said, the suspect had an "AR-15-type firearm."

Ryan Bernal, 18, of Rancho Cordova was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of making a criminal threat that prompted the lockdown of Vista del Lago High School in Folsom Monday morning, according to a Folsom Police Department news release.

The suspect was not at the school, and the threat was made via a text message. Folsom officers were sent to the school as a safety precaution, while other officers contacted Bernal at a relative's home. Although there was no indication Bernal planned to carry out the threat, investigators determined that the threat was criminal, the news release said.

Vista del Lago sent a text message from principal Lori Emmington to students' guardians stating the school was on precautionary lockdown while police investigated a "suspicious report." All students were safe, the message said, and parents were asked not to call or come to campus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Folsom Cordova Unified School District later clarified that the city's police instructed them to close campus while potential threats of violence on social media were investigated.

West Sacramento police arrested a River City High School student in connection with a theatening voicemail made Friday but discovered Monday on the school's main officer answering machine. Sgt. Roger Kinney said the boy was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. The youth's name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

"Though very troubling to hear, please take some slight comfort in knowing that ALL our students are safe and know that we handle any threat against our school safety with the utmost urgency," the district's post read.

Police had not determined whether the threat as credible when they began allowing students to leave the River City campus about 11:45 a.m. Students who took the bus to school were released first, followed by descendants of the 200-300 parents who had come to campus, the students who drove themselves and students who walked to school. Teachers were to remain on campus until all students had gone home.

In Roseville, police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Roseville man Monday afternoon in connection with threats against a local high school student.

Roseville police received information about 12:15 p.m. that threats had been made via social media against an Adelante High School student. At the same time, administrators at Oakmont Hgh School received similar information about the threat against the Adelante student and notified police.

Officers were sent to both high schools to investigate. Adelante High students had already been released in keeping with their normal Monday schedule, according to a Police Department Facebook post.

Officers located the suspect in a restaurant parking lot at Douglas and Sierra College boulevards and took him into custody without incident. They found an AR-15-type firearm in his vehicle, the news release said. Police said the suspect's name will be released after he is booked into the South Placer Jail.

There are no other suspects related to the threat, and no direct threats were made against either school, the news release said.

Dozens of minors have been arrested across the U.S. for threatening violence against students and faculty since the shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, including one in Oroville. Harper Junior High in Davis was scheduled to close Monday before authorities determined the threat of gun violence was nothing more than a teenage prank.

Thousands of Sacramento-area students, including some at Vista del Lago and River City, have announced plans to walk out of classes to march against gun violence on March 14.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley 0:39

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

Pause
Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine in surveillance video

Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video 0:46

Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1 1:56

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of March 1

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!' 2:39

This intense K-9, deputy chase was caught on camera: 'Get off my dog, bro!'

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene 1:16

Details from the Arden-Arcade fatal shooting scene

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time 1:30

Video shows 94-year-old Sacramento woman rescued from fire in nick of time

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital 1:04

Vandals take down speed cameras in nation's capital

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Sacramento City Unified schools, police chief get anti-violence message out in video

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question