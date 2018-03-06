21-year-old man from Roseville dies after falling at popular Sacramento nightclub

A 21-year-old man from Roseville died at the hospital after falling and hitting his head at a midtown Sacramento nightclub on Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
He was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday as Basilio Cervantes, a Roseville resident. The county website lists K Street’s Badlands Dance Club as the scene of the incident.
Cervantes was rushed to the hospital by ambulance sometime after 11:49 p.m. after falling while at the club, police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said. He died at the hospital sometime thereafter. Police were called to investigate the incident. They concluded that no foul play was involved.
“He fell while he was dancing,” Matthew said. “Our officers went back and reviewed video surveillance and observed that he fell while he was dancing and possibly hit his head.”
Victor Mendoza, who dates the 21-year-old’s mother, said family were told by police that he hit his head on a bench after falling. He described Cervantes as a 'family man' and avid music lover.
“This house is in mourning,” Mendoza said on Tuesday. “We’re kind of in limbo right now and hope things are done right.”
Cervantes grew up in Roseville and graduated from Woodcreek High School about three years ago, Mendoza said. He was working at an Amazon fulfillment center at the time of his death. He was also helping take care of his elderly grandparents and younger brother, who has autism.
“He loved music, he loved to dance and loved to sing,” Mendoza said.
Badlands' general manager had not returned a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon, though the club did post information about Cervantes’ death on its Facebook page late Monday night, calling the death a ‘tragic accident.’ The post said the fall happened less than 30 minutes after Cervantes arrived at the club.
Family are awaiting an autopsy report by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, Mendoza said.
