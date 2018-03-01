Colorado rapist living in Carmichael may get sent back, county supervisor says

California corrections officials are moving to send a Colorado rapist living in Carmichael back to his home state after he allegedly broke the terms of his parole, according to a Sacramento County supervisor.

Supervisor Susan Peters, whose district includes Carmichael, issued an email blast Wednesday with the news that the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had started the process of transferring parolee Christopher Lawyer.

The move comes about two weeks after Lawyer, 42, was arrested by the county’s Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Team for supposedly staying out past his 10 p.m. curfew on multiple occasions.

Lawyer moved to Carmichael to live with a family member last October after being approved for an interstate compact transfer that allows parolees to move to a different state if they meet certain criteria.

Many residents were not aware of Lawyer’s transplant to the neighborhood until his arrest, and publicly decried his stay in Carmichael two days later at a community meeting hosted by Peters.

California Corrections spokesman Luis Patino said the agency’s Division of Adult Parole Operations notified Colorado authorities of “evidence of multiple potential violations” earlier this week.

The alleged violations were discovered during an investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, in conjunction with the department’s adult parole division, he said.

Peters said CDCR reached out to Colorado on March 5 and that the state has 10 days to respond with a decision. Colorado officials can either agree to take Lawyer, setting off an immediate extradition back to the state, or they can request a hearing before a Sacramento Superior Court judge in which the District Attorney's Office would represent the county.

Multiple attempts to reach a Colorado Department of Corrections spokesman were not returned by Wednesday evening. Peters also did not return a request for additional information.

Lawyer is one of 58 people listed on the Megan’s Law website within a 2-mile radius of the Wingfield Way home he was living in prior to his arrest on Feb. 19. He was not listed on the website, which is run by the California Department of Justice, for several months after his move.

Lawyer was convicted in 2001 for raping a Colorado woman at gunpoint, and spent 16 years in jail. Upon his release, Colorado media documented the difficulties state officials faced in finding Lawyer a home amid intense community opposition.