Screenshot from a Facebook video showing the "Gumball Bandit" stealing a gumball machine from Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.
Sloppy ‘Gumball Bandit’ caught slipping in funny video by Front Street Animal Shelter

By Michael Mcgough

March 09, 2018 08:46 PM

Crime is no joke, but the folks at Front Street Animal Shelter maintained a good sense of humor on social media as they brought attention to a recent theft on their property.

The bumbling incompetence of the so-called "Gumball Bandit," captured on Front Street surveillance footage, is worthy of a chuckle on its own. But it was the captioned commentary that helped the Friday evening social media post pick up lots of traction.

Accompanied by hilarious mocking subtitles, an image of the perpetrator's uncovered face and the hashtag #SacramentosDumbestCriminals, the 90-second video captures a male thief breaking into the shelter and stealing a large gumball machine, according to Front Street's Facebook post.

The Bandit's so-called "trials and tribulations" include breaking the gumball machine "within fifteen seconds" as he tries to use it as a battering ram, spilling hundreds of gumballs in the process; slipping on those spilled gumballs; attempting to pull the machine through a broken window, despite its base being much too large to fit; and finally, making it out another door and tossing the stolen artifact over a barbed wire fence, "while being barked at by about 50 dogs."

The sarcastic commentary provides plenty of laughs during the short clip, with quips like "Suspect picks up about a dollar in quarters. What a baller (a gum baller) ... Not noticing that a donation box full of cash is sitting a few feet away," and "Suspect has a stroke of genius, realizing buildings sometimes have more than one door."

The thief does end up taking what's left of the device, but not before his full, uncovered face was caught on camera. The gumball machine was intended by Front Street for fundraising purposes, according to its Facebook post.

Front Street is asking for the public's help in identifying the Gumball Bandit, also tagging the Sacramento Police Department in its Facebook post.

The humorous angle worked to draw plenty of attention. The video was viewed more than 30,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times within two hours of being posted. Hundreds of users commented, marveling at the criminal's stupidity and his decision to steal from an animal shelter.

