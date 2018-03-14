Sacto 911

Reports of gunfire near Citrus Heights middle school unfounded, police say

March 14, 2018 10:56 AM

Sylvan Middle School was locked down briefly Wednesday morning after reports of gunfire in the surrounding area, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

A school resource officer at nearby Mesa Verde High School heard the shots coming from the area around Sylvan Middle School around 10:10 a.m., Lt. Alex Turcotte said, and several other nearby residents called in as well.

The resource officer determined there was no threat to Mesa Verde before driving over to the middle school, where he and other officers canvassed the area for evidence while students and teachers locked themselves in classrooms for approximately 30 minutes.

“There's no evidence that someone was firing a gun on school property,” Turcotte said. “It appears (the gunfire) was in the area around the vicinity of the school.”

No Sylvan Middle School students had been taking part in the National School Walkout, Turcotte said, and no one was injured when the lockdown was lifted at 10:45 a.m.

