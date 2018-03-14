Two Sacramento deputies are under investigation after an elderly woman is sent to the Philippines

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department has placed two deputies on administrative leave after an elderly woman was said to have been put on an airplane and sent to the Philippines to stay with extended family, prompting a criminal and internal investigation into the incident, the department announced Wednesday.
Neither deputy was named in a news release issued Wednesday by the department, which revealed no details about how or by whom the woman was put on the flight. The deputies were identified simply as a woman with 14 years in the department and a man with six years in the department.
Investigators served several search warrants in connection to the incident and found "many unusual activities by both deputies, both on and off duty," the press release said.
An investigation into the woman's travels stems from a citizen's complaint filed in Jan. 2018, in which the citizen said they believed an elderly woman may have been taken advantage of by two Sheriff's deputies.
The citizen said they were concerned for the woman's welfare because she hadn't been seen in a few days and possibly had "diminished mental capacity."
The department began its investigation, calling on other agencies to help, including the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal’s service.
After several days of not knowing where the woman was, Sheriff's investigators discovered she was put on the plane bound to the Philippines, where she had extended family.
Police were able to locate her and flew to the country to interview her. She was eventually escorted back to her home, the department said.
Allegations of improper conduct for one of the two deputies has also surfaced from a different county, the department said. Both cases are being reviewed by the respective district attorneys offices in each county.
