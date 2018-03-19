Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-repo Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. In Fresno you can report some crimes online: https://www.fresno.gov/police/police-online-repo Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Police investigating fatal officer-related shooting in South Sacramento

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 19, 2018 06:25 AM

Sacramento police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Sunday night in the 7500 block of 29th Street.

No officers were injured. A male suspect is dead.

Shots rang out in the South Sacramento neighborhood around 10 p.m.

Curtis Jackson, 51, was lying in bed around 10 p.m. in his home on nearby Twilight Drive when he was awakened by gunfire. He counted at least four rounds being fired, he said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I didn't hear no car screeching or nothing, just 'pop, pop,' and then a helicopter," Jackson said. "They were yelling 'stay in the house, suspect on the run,' so that's what I did."

Detectives are on the scene. Police said there are no other suspects involved in the incident..

The area around 69th Street has been blocked off due to the investigation.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question