Police investigating fatal officer-related shooting in South Sacramento

Sacramento police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Sunday night in the 7500 block of 29th Street.
No officers were injured. A male suspect is dead.
Shots rang out in the South Sacramento neighborhood around 10 p.m.
Curtis Jackson, 51, was lying in bed around 10 p.m. in his home on nearby Twilight Drive when he was awakened by gunfire. He counted at least four rounds being fired, he said.
"I didn't hear no car screeching or nothing, just 'pop, pop,' and then a helicopter," Jackson said. "They were yelling 'stay in the house, suspect on the run,' so that's what I did."
Detectives are on the scene. Police said there are no other suspects involved in the incident..
The area around 69th Street has been blocked off due to the investigation.
