Cop killer's wife will likely spend life in prison, judge rules

Janelle Monroy, the wife of convicted cop killer Luis Bracamontes, was sentenced Friday what amounts to a life sentence in the October 2014 crime spree that killed two Sacramento-area deputies and spawned more than three years of circus-like court proceedings.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White sentenced Monroy to 24 years and 10 months on various counts to be served before a 25 years to life sentence in the murder of Michael Davis Jr.

Monroy, 41, was found guilty Feb. 15 of murder and nine other counts for her role in the crime spree, including the death of Placer sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr. She received nine years for the attempted murder of Anthony Holmes, the motorist shot in the face.

“Ms Monroy, you did not start this reign of terror but you joined in immediately after as an active participant,” said White.

Placer Deputy Chuck Bardo, who was in a shootout with Bracamontes, asked White to ensure Monroy never walked free. He was among the victims of Bracamontes and his wife testifying about the impact of the couple's crimes through written statements, video and in person.

“I’ve been through every form of therapy and medication you can imagine,” Bardo said on a prerecorded video. “In short, your honor, I’ve been through hell.”

Although Monroy was never accused of firing a weapon during the daylong rampage, she helped move her husband's AR-15 rifle from vehicle to vehicle as he carjacked their way from Sacramento to Auburn, where Davis was killed in a firefight with Bracamontes.

Monroy surrendered to deputies at the scene, and Bracamontes was later found hiding in a house not far from the scene of the shooutout.

Monroy's attorney had portrayed her as a victim of an an abusive, threatening husband whose methamphetamine abuse contributed to the outbreak of violence.

Prosecutors argued that she was a willing accomplice and the CEO of the family. As part of the prosecution, they showed jurors videos of the couple from gas stations and a motel where they appeared to be hugging and caressing each other in the days before the slayings as they made their way from Salt Lake City to Sacramento.

Unlike her husband, who routinely disrupted court proceedings with profane outbursts and threats to kill more deputies, Monroy sat meekly during most court sessions, sometimes weeping at the descriptions of the violence.

Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant from Sinaloa, Mexico, became a symbol of the national immigration debate, with President Trump and others singling him out as a reason for building Trump's proposed border wall.

Bracamontes, 38, was found guilty Feb. 9 on all counts he faced, including the slayings of Davis and Sacramento sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver.

He cheered "Yay" when the verdicts were announced, then promised, "I'm gonna kill more cops soon" as he was escorted back to jail.

His public defenders have never challenged the fact that he was guilty of the murders, but have brought in a parade of relatives as witnesses they hope will convince the jury that he deserves life without parole rather than a death sentence.

Closing arguments in his case are set for Monday.