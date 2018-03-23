Kareem Kento Washington was convicted Thursday on a number of charges, including causing a crash that injured four people last August on Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento.
Man convicted for violent car spree in West Sacramento

By Barbara Harvey

March 23, 2018 12:32 PM

A Sacramento man was convicted on a number of charges Thursday stemming from his attempts to run over his girlfriend with his car and a subsequent hit-and-run accident which left several people injured in West Sacramento, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors found Kareem Kento Washington, 38, guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence with a deadly weapon enhancement, multiple counts of hit-and-run with injury, hit and run with serious, permanent injury, and hit-and-run causing property damage.

Prosecutors alleged that on the evening of Aug. 22, Washington and his girlfriend were driving in the vicinity of Jefferson Boulevard when they got into an argument, which resulted in Washington kicking her out of the car and forcing her to walk home.

Washington then attempted to strike her with the car, hitting a stop sign pole multiple times before making contact with the victim, causing her to “fly backward and hit her head on the pavement,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bystanders attempted to intervene, but Washington drove away, accelerating to speeds over 80 mph, witnesses said. Washington drove through traffic, running red lights, eventually causing a collision when he crossed over a center median on Jefferson Boulevard, striking another car.

Four people were injured in the crash, and two were taken to a nearby hospital. One victim bit off a piece of her tongue during the impact, later causing her to lose her sense of taste, according to prosecutors.

Washington, whose car was totaled in the crash, fled. He was later restrained by “multiple bystanders” until West Sacramento police arrived and took him into custody, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail, where he has remained in custody.

“The defendant’s conduct was violent and extremely dangerous,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a statement. “Thankfully, nobody was killed. The verdict in this case was just and fair.”

Washington faces a maximum of 20 years and 8 months in state prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 20.

