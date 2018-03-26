Students and community members gather at the high school's football field Sunday night to remember Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner.
Students and community members gather at the high school's football field Sunday night to remember Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner. Nevada Union Football Facebook page
Alleged drunken driver kills Grass Valley high schoolers on spring break

By Benjy Egel

March 26, 2018 11:32 AM

Two Nevada Union High School students died and one was injured Sunday morning when their car was struck by an alleged drunk driver.

Senior Tyler Nielson and sophomore Justin Gardner were beginning a family road trip to Pismo Beach for spring break, according to an email to parents from principal Kelly Rhoden, when an alleged drunk driver crossed over the center median in Merced County and struck their car head-on.

Nielson died at the scene, while Gardner was transported to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto before succumbing to his injuries. A third Nevada Union student, junior Dawson Fay, was in the same car and suffered a broken hip among other major injuries but is expected to recover.

Nielson, Gardner and Fay were teammates on Nevada Union's varsity football team, according to MaxPreps, and Nielson had committed to play for Sierra College next season. Gardner and Fay also played basketball for Nevada Union, while Nielson played baseball.

San Jose resident Sabrina Distura, 21, was driving the 2015 Honda that hit the boys' car, according to the Merced Sun-Star. Distura was transported to an area hospital in California Highway Patrol custody after complaining leg and lower back pain. All involved parties were wearing seat belts.

Nevada Union classes resume April 2, at which time grief counselors will work with students as needed. Students and community members gathered at the high school's football field Sunday night to remember Nielson and Gardner, and plan to meet on campus again Monday, Rhoden said.

Houston Police Department Sgt. Robert Gonzales talks about how to avoid being struck by a wrong-way driver. Video produced by David CaraccioVideo footage provided by Sacramento Bee via CHP; Houston Police Department via YouTube

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

