A dozen arrested in south Sacramento County prostitution sting

Twelve people were arrested on Wednesday in a multiagency prostitution sting that zeroed in on "johns" in south Sacramento County.
The effort was carried out by a regional coalition called Sacramento Together, which includes the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, and the Rancho Cordova and Sacramento police departments, the Sheriff's Department said in a press release Thursday.
Of the arrests, 9 suspects were detained on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and one person was held for supervising or aiding a prostitute. The remaining two arrests were related to outstanding warrants, authorities said.
Victim advocates with Community Against Sexual Harm, a women's support group, and the Sacramento County district attorney also offered services to women in the area prior to the sting, a press release by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.
“We will continue to aggressively target and prosecute sex buyers, while providing immediate services and structured rehabilitation for children and young adults who have been trapped in a trafficking situation," Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in the news release.
People convicted of soliciting prostitution or agreeing to engage in prostitution acts can face up to 180 days in jail and ordered to stay away from "stroll" areas, or known prostitution hot spots, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said.
Neither agency provided the names of the people arrested in their initial press releases on Thursday.
