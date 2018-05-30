Sheriff's Department vehicles at the scene of a fatal shooting early Wednesday on Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County.
Sheriff's Department vehicles at the scene of a fatal shooting early Wednesday on Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Sheriff's Department vehicles at the scene of a fatal shooting early Wednesday on Lilibet Avenue in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Shooting leaves one man dead in Rosemont

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

May 30, 2018 07:42 AM

A 26-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County, the Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies received calls reporting gunshots in the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. Deputies attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The motive for the crime is unknown, and homicide detectives were working Wednesday morning to determine what led to the shooting, the department said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463, or report online at crimealert.org. Anna Buchmann

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question