Shooting leaves one man dead in Rosemont

A 26-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday in the Rosemont area of east Sacramento County, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies received calls reporting gunshots in the 9200 block of Lilibet Avenue at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, the department said in a news release.
When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk. Deputies attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The motive for the crime is unknown, and homicide detectives were working Wednesday morning to determine what led to the shooting, the department said.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips may be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).
