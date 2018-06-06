Driver jumps on car, smashes windows in wild Sacramento road rage episode caught on video

A freeway road rage incident spilled over into Sacramento streets on Monday afternoon as a driver rammed several cars, jumped on the roof of a vehicle and broke its windows before being arrested, police said. The dramatic incident was caught on video.
After some sort of disturbance on eastbound Interstate 80, police said, a man in a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer followed another man in a silver Ford Fiesta as he exited the freeway near X and Fifth streets in Sacramento and then rammed his vehicle into the victim's vehicle several times before fleeing.
The victim suffered no significant injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital, said Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler.
The suspect then drove east on X Street, police said, and rammed an unoccupied Honda CRV into the intersection of X and 10th streets.
Officers say the suspect got out of his car and jumped on the roof of the Honda, breaking the car's windows.
When they arrived, officers found the suspect still on top of the car.
The man was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure, Chandler said, because he had fallen off the car and officers suspected he was under the influence of narcotics.
Chandler said the suspect suffered no major injuries, but declined to provide further details.
The suspect was taken to the hospital Monday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Chandler said, officers were still waiting for him to be medically cleared so he could be booked into jail on charges of felony assault and felony vandalism.
What happened in the initial incident on the freeway is still under investigation, said Chandler, and police could not confirm the suspect's identity until he had been booked and they were able to get his fingerprints.
