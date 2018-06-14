Woman faces hate crime charge for ripping bibles, setting fire at church

A Rio Vista woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of vandalizing a church, including ripping up Bibles and hymnals and then burning a 10-foot wooden cross, the Rio Vista Police Department said.
Danielle Ricafrente, 23, is accused of breaking into the Union Baptist Church Monday night and "creating a significant amount of vandalism," said Chief Dan Dailey of Rio Vista Police.
She allegedly damaged an organ, the podium, instruments and sound system, before climbing over a dividing wall, piling pages ripped from Bibles and hymnals at the base of 10-foot cross and setting it on fire, Dailey said.
The fire went out on it's own and didn't cause any structural damage, but smoke polluted the interior.
Dailey estimated the damage at roughly $10,000.
Police used surveillance footage from a neighbor across the street and forensics to arrest Ricafrente, Dailey said. According to witness statements, "Ricafrente had come to the church during a youth Bible study session and was turned away," Dailey said.
Ricafrente has a history of arrests for illicit drug and domestic violence related offenses, he said.
Ricafrente was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of arson, burglary, vandalism and hate crime against a church. Her bail is set at $93,333.
She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Rio Vista Police worked with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during the investigation, Dailey said. The case will be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney's Office to see if federal charges will be brought against Ricafrente, too.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
