A private jet landed safely at Sacramento's Mather Airport on Thursday, June 15, 2018, without its landing gear. The flight caught fire in mid-air.
Private jet catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing at Mather

By Molly Sullivan

June 14, 2018 12:39 PM

Firefighters extinguished a jet that caught fire mid-air and made an emergency landing at Mather Airport, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on Twitter.

Firefighters responded to the call at 11:45 a.m. when the jet landed without landing gear, said Capt. Chris Vestal, spokesman for the fire district. The pilot and copilot were not injured, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, he said.

The Sacramento County Division of Airports Fire Department will take over the scene, he said.

Molly Sullivan

