Cyclist dies after collision with driver who was high on marijuana, police say

A bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle driven by a man under the influence of marijuana, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The bicyclist struck the vehicle on Truxel Road near the South Natomas Community Center at noon on Saturday. The driver had the right of way, police spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.
The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Matthew said.
The driver stayed on the scene after the accident and was subsequently taken into custody. He was booked with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of marijuana, Matthew said.
However, the department's Major Collision Investigation Unit is still consulting witnesses and examining evidence. It is unclear whether the driver's impairment was a factor in or a cause of the collision, Matthew said.
The victim's name will be released once the Sacramento County Coroner has confirmed that the victim's family has been notified.
California law dictates that a marijuana DUI resulting in a felonious injury can result in between six and 16 years in prison.
According to the National Institute of Drug Health, studies have shown that cannabis consumption almost doubles the risk of a driver being culpable for a injurious or fatal collisions compared to drivers not under the influence of any substances.
Comments