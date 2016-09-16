Natomas Unified rewards superintendent’s ‘clear vision’ with big pay bump

The Natomas Unified School board voted Wednesday to hike Superintendent Chris Evans’ pay by more than 20 percent.
The $46,130 raise brings the superintendent’s salary to $270,000.
“In recognition of continuity in leadership, stability in administration, and a clear vision for the district, the Natomas Unified Board of Trustees has approved an extension to the Superintendent’s contract through June 30, 2020,” said board President B. Teri Burns in a prepared statement. “This base salary increase is consistent with ongoing efforts to keep salaries and pay for all employees competitive to attract and retain high-quality staff.”
Evans has just started his fifth year as the superintendent of the 14,000-student district in northern Sacramento.
District officials used data from other school districts in the state to determine the amount of the salary increase, said district spokesman Jim Sanders.
By comparison, Superintendent Steven Martinez of neighboring Twin Rivers Unified, a district of 31,000, makes $260,000 a year, according to district spokeswoman Zenobia Gerald.
Besides his salary, Evans’ contract includes a $500 per month car allowance, $1,500 per year to pay for technology and a $12,000 annual annuity, Sanders said.
