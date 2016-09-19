Yuba City teachers return to work after 7-day strike

After walking the picket line for 7 school days, Yuba City teachers are returning to the classroom.
The Yuba City Teachers Association (YCTA) announced on its Facebook page that they would return to work Monday.
The Yuba City Unified School District, about 45 miles north of Sacramento, has about 13,300 students in 18 schools, including preschool classes.
The strike, which began Sept. 8, revolved around the teachers association's contention that they are underpaid compared to other California teachers and that the disparity is driving teachers elsewhere.
The labor group said that under the old contract Yuba City teachers make 13 percent less than the state average. School officials say that a 13 percent raise would have had dire financial consequences for the district.
Details of the multi-year agreement between teachers and the district were not yet available.
“Thank you to our community members, parents and educators for your dedication and support throughout this ordeal,” the teachers association said in the Facebook posting.
The school district said in a press release that all-day talks helped the two sides come to the tentative agreement that covers three school years starting with 2015-16. The tentative pact must be approved by the school board and the membership of the teachers association.
“We have maintained throughout the process that by working together with YCTA, we could find a way to increase teacher pay while protecting the support systems and student services that distinguish our community’s schools,” stated a press release from the district.
