Former UC Davis Chancellor Katehi no longer in running for feminist institute job

Former UC Davis Chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi has turned down a nomination to lead the school’s Feminist Research Institute, according to UC Davis officials.
The institute’s board filed a request in November to name Katehi as its new director, UC Davis spokeswoman Dana Topousis told The Sacramento Bee last week.
Some community members were told Monday that Katehi was no longer pursuing the position, a development that Topousis confirmed late Monday. The change came days after the Bee reported on the nomination.
The Feminist Research Institute funds and promotes the study of how gender, sexuality, race and other social structures affect research, according to its website.
Katehi, 62, resigned as chancellor in August after facing months of criticism for accepting lucrative board seats with private education companies and spending heavily on image-enhancing firms to cleanse her reputation after the 2011 police pepper-spraying of students.
Further allegations and statements made by Katehi prompted UC President Janet Napolitano to launch a three-month investigation of her actions. She was cleared of the most serious allegations of nepotism and misuse of student funds, but found to have violated multiple university policies, exercised poor judgment and been dishonest with Napolitano and the public, according to UC officials.
As chancellor, Katehi focused on increasing the number of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. She told the Davis Enterprise in October that she wanted to create a center focused on the “social, political and education needs of women.”
Members of the Feminist Research Institute board have not returned phone calls or emails inquiring about Katehi’s nomination.
Since August, Katehi has continued to take her chancellor’s salary of $424,360 plus retirement and health benefits. That is a standard University of California perk that allows former campus leaders to receive chancellor-level pay with few responsibilities for one year as they transition from administration to faculty.
Katehi is scheduled to the campus next school year as an engineering professor.
