Hundreds vie for UC Davis top job

Hundreds of people have applied to be the next chancellor of UC Davis.
The search advisory committee has reviewed approximately 525 candidates, some who applied for the job and some who were recommended or identified by the search committee, according to UC Davis.
Thirty-two percent of the candidates are women and 28 percent are minorities, according to the UC Davis website.
In September, the University of California Office of the President named a committee to find a new chancellor to replace Linda P.B. Katehi, who resigned in August after an investigation found that she violated university policies for filing travel expenses and serving on corporate boards. The investigation also found that Katehi had repeatedly sought ways to enhance her online reputation by hiring outside consultants, despite claims to the contrary to Napolitano and the media.
Katehi was chancellor for seven years. She will remain as a full-time faculty member after a yearlong paid sabbatical at her chancellor salary of $424,360.
The search committee is in charge of recruiting, screening and conducting interviews with candidates. It will recommend a candidate to UC President Janet Napolitano in January for consideration. Napolitano will then make a recommendation to the UC Regents.
The search committee is looking for a new chancellor who embodies a visible and accessible leadership style and who ensures that all members of the campus community feel consulted and fully engaged, among other requirements, according to a profile of the university and job description developed for the search committee by search firm Isaacson, Miller.
The search committee is taking comments at ucdchancellorsearch@ucop.edu.
Diana Lambert: 916-321-1090, @dianalambert
Comments