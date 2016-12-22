Sierra Nevada Brewing founder donates $2 million toward full-time brewer at UC Davis

1:34 Recycling urine into fertilizer at the 'Pee Hive' Pause

1:34 UC Davis students react to Katehi resignation

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:51 Davis mom pole danced for strength, flexibility until she was 8 months pregnant

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season