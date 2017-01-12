Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos and former drug CEO Martin Shkreli to speak at UC Davis

1:32 UC Davis paid to repair its online image Pause

0:49 Anti-Trump protesters gather at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento

0:55 Is it right for a high school teacher to talk politics?

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

1:57 Video: Tips for new teachers

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass

0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?'

1:01 Coast guard rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort