Folsom middle school teacher placed on administrative leave for Confederate flag in class

A teacher in the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District who had earlier sparked criticism for his teaching about equality using an analogy about the hanging of a black person, has been placed on administrative leave for displaying a Confederate flag to his classroom.
District officials said that Tuesday night they were notified that Sutter Middle School teacher Woody Hart had hung a Confederate flag in his classroom. The flag was found across the room from a Civil War Union flag.
The flag, which was removed before the start of class Wednesday, was “potentially” going to be used, along with the Union flag, for a history lesson, according to a district post on Facebook.
“We recognize that regardless of context, to many of our students, families, and staff, the Confederate flag is a racist symbol of hate,” said the district’s statement.
The family of a black Folsom student filed a complaint in November after the history teacher used a lynching analogy to define how states treat individuals under the U.S. Constitution.
Hart told his eighth-grade class: “When you hang one black person, you have to hang them all (as) that is equality,” according to a complaint filed by the family of Tyler McIntyre, 13.
Tyrie McIntyre said the Nov. 2 episode involving his son occurred during class discussion of a test on the U.S. Constitution. During the lesson, one student asked for a definition of equality, prompting a discussion and the analogy.
As one of only a handful of black students in the class and school, Tyler McIntyre was embarrassed, his dad said.
Hart, 70, was apologetic in an interview after the hanging analogy became public. He said he made the comparison because he was trying to make the discussion “interesting” and express something that would catch students’ attention.
In that particular instance, he was trying to make an academic argument that states have to treat individuals from outside of a state the same way it treats its own residents.
The district superintendent later posted an apology on Facebook in response to the lynching comments. Deborah Bettencourt’s post came a day after the Sacramento chapter of a social justice group, Showing Up for Racial Justice, demanded an apology from Hart before a district board meeting.
Board President Zak Ford voiced outrage during the meeting over the teacher's statement, calling it “very inappropriate and flat-out stupid.” Ford apologized on behalf of the school, the district and the trustees.
In his interview with The Bee, Hart vowed never to use the equality analogy involving lynching again. The school responded to his remark by crafting remedial action for Hart, saying he must use examples that eighth-graders can understand and avoid stereotypes or culturally insensitive language.
When the use of the Confederate flag came to the attention of district officials this week, it was decided to place Hart on paid administrative leave while an investigation was conducted:
“Although this matter is under investigation, it is important to reiterate: Any employee who is found to engage in behavior that creates an unsafe environment for students will face full consequences, including the possibility of initiating termination proceedings,” stated the district’s Facebook post.
A lively discussion ensued online after the district’s Wednesday post with some supporting the teacher and others objecting to his bringing the Confederate flag to class:
“My son is in his class,” read a post from Tricia Spinks Jenkins. “First time he has been interested in history. Both flags were hanging in the class to represent the teams that students were assigned to, either from the North or the South. They are fully immersed in learning about the Civil War and they are competing for points to win a pizza party. Sounds like a teacher who knows how to get middle school students engaged and truly thinking about what they are learning.”
Another, from John Heinen took an opposing view: “He should have been gone after original comment. No one said that history should be sanitized, but he lost benefit of the doubt after his definition of equality. The confederate flag is not part of my heritage. It is a symbol of racism that went away for the most part after the civil war and was brought back in the 1950's to mobilize people as a symbol of the heritage that represented hate, Jim Crow, and segregation.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
