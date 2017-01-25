Sacramento State shuts down water filling stations, sinks after high lead levels found

Sacramento State officials have shut off water to sinks and water faucets in six buildings at the school after elevated levels of lead were found during testing.
Water was shut off in Eureka Hall, Folsom Hall, Placer Hall and the Shasta Theater, as well as in the Sierra and Sutter residence halls.
Bottled water will be made available to students until water service is restored, according to a statement from Stacy Hayano, the university’s chief financial officer.
The elevated lead levels were found during tests of 450 sinks and bottle-filling stations on the campus during a three-day period earlier this month. The testing, performed by university staff and students, found that 85 sinks and water filling stations, or 19 percent of those tested, had lead levels in excess of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tolerance level for lead in bottle water.
The university is hiring consultants to do additional testing, Hayano said. She is asking children younger than 15 and pregnant or nursing women to refrain from drinking campus water until additional testing is completed.
The campus has set up a town hall-style meeting with a physician from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the University Union, Redwood Room. Students can blood tests for lead levels at no charge by calling Student Health and Counseling Services at (916) 278-6461.
